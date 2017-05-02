Senate moves to strengthen U.K, Nigeria agreements on prisoners transfer
The Nigeria Senate on Tuesday began discussion on various agreements entered into, by the United Kingdom and Nigeria over transfer of sentenced persons. In a motion which was moved by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, he pointed out that there was confusion in one of the agreements signed by former Attorney-General and Minister of […]
