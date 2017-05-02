Senate panel insists on prosecution of suspended SGF

The Senate ad-hoc committee investigating the Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the Northeast on Tuesday recommended the prosecution of the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, for alleged infraction and contravention of the Public Procurement Act 2007.

The Committee also said Lawal breached the Oaths of Office as SGF and should therefore be prosecuted by relevant authorities.

The recommendation was submitted to the Senate by the Chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Senator Shehu Sani.

The committee said, “We are of the opinion that Engr. Babachir David Lawal has contravened the provision of Part 1 of the Fifth Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (As amended); the Public Procurement Act 2007 and breach the Oaths of Office as Secretary to the Government of the Federation and therefore should be prosecuted by the relevant authorities.”

The committee also recommended further investigation by relevant agencies of government on why contract benefitting companies paid over N500 million naira into Rholavision Engineering Limited, a company in which Lawal has interest.”

It added: “The banks’ transactions of Rholavision Engineering Limited and the confirmation by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that the Bank Verification Number (BVN) of Engr. Babachir David Lawal is still the signatory to Rholavision Engineering Limited accounts and 13 other accounts, some with different names; the committee is of the opinion that Engr. Babachir David Lawal has contravened the provision of Part 1 of the Fifth Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (As amended); the Public Procurement Act 2007 and breach the Oaths of Office as Secretary to the Government of the Federation and therefore should be prosecuted by the relevant authorities.”

The committee recommended that all resources that have been misapplied or stolen by public officials should be retrieved and anybody found culpable of contravening any of the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, 2007 and the Federal Government Financial Rules and Regulations pertaining to the award of these contracts should be duly prosecuted by relevant authorities.

“Relevant agencies should ensure that contracts partially executed but fully paid for must be completed by the concerned contractors, or asked to refund the equivalent money of outstanding jobs to the government treasury,” it stated.

