Senate passes Customs Management Service Act Bill

The Senate has subjected the appointment of the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to its confirmation.

It also scrapped the Governing Board of the Service and replaced it with a Commission to superintend over the administration of the Service.

The commission would be headed by a chairman, who would be a retired career Comptroller General or Deputy Comptroller General, who would be appointed by the President, for a period of four years.

The appointment of the chairman of the commission is also subject to confirmation by the Senate, and the tenure is renewable once.

The Senate Bill tagged “A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Customs and Excise Management Act, to Establish the Nigeria Customs Service, Reform the Administration and Management of Customs and Excise in Nigeria” was passed following the adoption of the report of its Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff at Wednesday plenary.

On the appointment of the CG, Section 13 of the bill proposes that only a person who is serving in the Customs Service would be qualified to be so appointed.

The Section reads in parts: “The President shall appoint from the Customs Service, subject to the confirmation of the Senate, a Comptroller General who shall be responsible for the over all management of the Customs Service”.

The current Comptroller General of Customs Hameed Ali is at loggerheads with the Senate over his refusal to wear Customs uniform.

Ali based his decision on the grounds that as a retired military officer, military tradition does not allow him to wear the uniform of a para-military agency.

The Senate explained that the office of the CG is sufficiently sensitive to warrant scrutiny by the Senate and ensure that best possible candidate occupy the position.

The commission would be responsible for managing policies of the NCS, or matters pertaining to administration, assessment, collection and accounting for revenues, as may be directed by the Minister of Finance from time to time.

It would also be responsible for managing all issues relating to employment, training, welfare, and discipline of officers of the NCS, with the approval of the appropriate authority of the Federal Government.

The bill consolidates into a single reference document, the NCS legal authority which is scattered in multiple enactment, and to bring the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) 1958, in line with international best practices.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs and Excise, Hope Uzodinma (PDP, Imo West), explained that the Service would also be financed from a seven percent Cost of Collection of import duty, excise and fees, special levies, revenues derived from assessment and collection of cost based user fees, and from budgetary provisions.

He said: “The new bill will substantially enhance revenue generation and facilitate trade through full implementation of modern customs procedures that will evolve consistent, transparent and predictable environment for international trade in line with internally accepted norms and practices”.

Uzodinma added that the bill, would also ensure pre-shipment and post shipment inspection at point of origin, and destination, to reduce the incidence of import of dangerous items.

“It strengthens the full implementation of pre-shipment laws of the country through the provisions for screening as a prerequisite for clearing goods into the country not only adds to the expedited clearing system, but empirically improves the security of the nation by minimising the unfettered access into the country of illicit goods, prohibited narcotics, proliferation of small arms and toxic cargoes,” Uzodinma added.

The bill also contains provisions to support the use of modern Information Technology (IT) platforms and systems, such as the use of electronic documents, signatures and electronic payment, as well as application of Risk Management and a host of other IT related issues.

It also provides for the publication of a Tariff Handbook subject to approval of the National Assembly, to curtail arbitrary tariff reviews.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

The post Senate passes Customs Management Service Act Bill appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

