Senate passes National Sports Commission Bill

A Bill for an Act to establish the National Sports Commission(NSC) to oversee the administration of sports and other related matters was on Tuesday passed by the Senate.

The passage of the bill, sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports, Mr Obinna Ogba, came through a voice vote after its clause-by-clause consideration by the lawmakers.

Presenting report on the bill earlier, Ogba had said that the function of the commission including encouraging the development, organisation and participation in sporting activities in the country.

He also said that the commission would maintain all Federal Government sporting facilities, adding that the onus of training athletes and officials fell on it.

He added that it would be the responsibility of the body to advise and guide the organization of sports competitions for the country.

The lawmaker urged the senate to give the bill a favourable consideration in view of its importance to the country’s sports development.

In his remarks, Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, who led the plenary, commended the committee and other lawmakers for ensuring the passage of the bill.

He said: “the place of sports in our national life cannot be over-emphasised.

“ It is one sector that brings us together and it is equally major revenue-earning for our people. It creates employment for our people.

“So, I believe that what we have done today is to add impetus to that aspect of our national life.

“I think we have done well today and I congratulate everyone, including the committee, for its commitment.’’

