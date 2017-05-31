Senate passes NFF Bill

The Senate on Tuesday passed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Bill 2017 after third reading. The passage followed a clause by clause consideration of the bill and a voice vote by the lawmakers. Sponsor of the Bill, Sen. Obinna Ogba, had presented the report of the Committee on Sports and Youth Development before the passage. […]

