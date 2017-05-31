Pages Navigation Menu

Senate passes NFF Bill

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senate on Tuesday passed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Bill 2017 after third reading. The passage followed a clause by clause consideration of the bill and a voice vote by the lawmakers. Sponsor of the Bill, Sen. Obinna Ogba, had presented the report of the Committee on Sports and Youth Development before the passage. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

