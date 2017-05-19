Pages Navigation Menu

Senate probes alleged lopsided recruitment in DSS

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

FOLLOWING the plethora of petitions by concerned Nigerians over the recent alleged lopsided recruitment carried out by the Department of State Services, DSS, the Senate yesterday directed its Committee on Federal Character to carry out thorough investigation on the matter. Chairman of the Committee, Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura (APC Zamfara North) had during plenary declared […]

