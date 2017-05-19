Senate Probes Alleged Lopsided Recruitment in DSS – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Senate Probes Alleged Lopsided Recruitment in DSS
THISDAY Newspapers
The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator Tijjani Kaura, has disclosed that the committee is already investigating reports of lopsidedness in the recruitment of cadets into the service of the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!