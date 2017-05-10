Senate probes BPP over alleged corruption

The Senate on Wednesday commenced probe of the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) over alleged corruption.

The upper legislative chamber expressed concern that the BPP has repeatedly failed to perform procurement audits and submit same to the National Assembly biannually, in line with Section 5 of the Public Procurement Act 2007.

This followed a motion moved by Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi State) at plenary.

According to the lawmaker, the Bureau has consistently neglected its statutory duty, particularly as it relates to post-procurement audit.

He accused the Bureau of engaging in corrupt practices with respect to Certificate Of No Objection, thereby abusing its powers for pecuniary gains.

“The Senate further observes that such gross abuses and violation of Public Procurement Act, 2007 has been exaberated by the recent increase in arbitrary nomination of procuring entities of winners for tendering processes and where the procurement entity declines, the processes is interjected and frustrated in bad faith and conflicting reasons.

“This Senate is concerned that if urgent steps are not taken to investigate this allegations and addressed proven infractions the BPP is likely to transform itself from a regulator to de-structure and will endanger the entire public procurement system,” Melaye said.

Other senators who contributed on the matter including Shehu Sani, Matthew Uroghide and Bala Ibn Na’Allah supported the motion. According to them, there is need to have some sense of sanity in the way the issue of procurement is handled in the country.

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu who presided over the session, referred the motion to the Committee on Public Procurement and report back in five weeks.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

