Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate releases full list of agencies yet to submit 2017 budget – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 17, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Senate releases full list of agencies yet to submit 2017 budget
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigerian Senate has made public, list of government agencies yet to submit their 2017 budget proposal to the National Assembly in line with extant law. Recall that the Senate on Tuesday lamented that the situation negated President Muhammadu Buhari's …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.