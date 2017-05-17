Senate releases full list of agencies yet to submit 2017 budget

Nigerian Senate has made public, list of government agencies yet to submit their 2017 budget proposal to the National Assembly in line with extant law. Recall that the Senate on Tuesday lamented that the situation negated President Muhammadu Buhari’s stance against corruption. Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, who drew the attention of his […]

Senate releases full list of agencies yet to submit 2017 budget

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

