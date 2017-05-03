Senate: Replaces Nazif Ndume As Chairman INEC Committee

The Senate yesterday removed the suspended former Senate Leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC Borno South) as Chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and consequently replaced him with Senator Suleiman Nazif (APC Bauchi South).

Senate President, Bukola Saraki had on January 26 this year, two weeks after Ndume’s removal as Senate Leader, appointed him as Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, being a ranking senator.

But while forwarding names of the 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Senate Committee on INEC for consideration, Saraki announced Nazif as the new chairman of the committee.

“Since committee on INEC in the Senate has no chairman, Senator Suleiman Nazif you are now the chairman,” he said.

He added by directing the committee to work on the Presidential request for confirmation of the REC nominees and submit report within two weeks to the Senate.

Ndume’s total removal as chairman of the committee was made glaring with his replacement by Senator Nazif who was neither a vice chairman to the committee under Ndume or member but chairman, Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity.

