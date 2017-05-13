Senate, Reps to spend N13 billion on transportation, refreshment and welfare.Read more…

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives budgeted about N11.5bn for general travels and transportation (local and international) in the next fiscal year, excluding the allocation for vehicles. Senate will spend N3, 777,114,399 and House of Representatives will spend N7, 722,489,596 for the same purpose. The lawmakers in both chambers of the National Assembly …

