Senate reveals when Osinbajo will receive 2017 budget for assent

The Senate, on Tuesday disclosed that the 2017 Appropriation Bill passed by the National Assembly will be transmitted to the Presidency for assent latest by Wednesday. Spokesperson of the Upper Legislative Chambers, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, explained that the delay in the transmission of the bill was because the document was still undergoing legislative processes after […]

Senate reveals when Osinbajo will receive 2017 budget for assent

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

