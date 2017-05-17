Senate summons FIRS, CBN, Chevron others over $5b tax fraud – The Eagle Online
Senate summons FIRS, CBN, Chevron others over $5b tax fraud
The Senate has summoned the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Central Bank of Nigeria, National Petroleum Investment Management Services and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation over alleged $5 billion tax evasion by Chevron Nigeria Limited.
