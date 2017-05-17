Dino Melaye Senator berates Buhari, says President is ‘misbehaving’ – Pulse Nigeria
TheCable
Dino Melaye Senator berates Buhari, says President is 'misbehaving'
Pulse Nigeria
“This country is not a banana republic and the executive arm of government cannot choose the laws to obey and the one not to obey," Senator Melaye said. Published: 27 minutes ago , Refreshed: 24 minutes ago; Goodness Adaoyiche. Print; eMail · President …
Senate threatens Buhari for appointing DG without due process
Melaye slams executive over 'unlawful' appointment of lottery commission DG
