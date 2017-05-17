Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dino Melaye Senator berates Buhari, says President is ‘misbehaving’ – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 17, 2017 in World | 0 comments


TheCable

Dino Melaye Senator berates Buhari, says President is 'misbehaving'
Pulse Nigeria
“This country is not a banana republic and the executive arm of government cannot choose the laws to obey and the one not to obey," Senator Melaye said. Published: 27 minutes ago , Refreshed: 24 minutes ago; Goodness Adaoyiche. Print; eMail · President …
Senate threatens Buhari for appointing DG without due processNAIJ.COM
Melaye slams executive over 'unlawful' appointment of lottery commission DGTheCable

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.