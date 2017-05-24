To prevent extinction, convert lower naira notes to coins, Senate tells CBN – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
To prevent extinction, convert lower naira notes to coins, Senate tells CBN
TheCable
The Nigerian senate on Tuesday asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to convert lower naira notes into coins to cater to highly repetitive transactions in the economy. This was as a result of a motion by Mustapha Bukar, the All Progressives Congress …
Senate to CBN: Convert lower currency notes into coins
Nigeria: Senate Wants Lower Naira Notes Changed to Coins
Senate queries CBN over non-circulation of coins
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!