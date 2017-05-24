Pages Navigation Menu

To prevent extinction, convert lower naira notes to coins, Senate tells CBN – TheCable

To prevent extinction, convert lower naira notes to coins, Senate tells CBN
The Nigerian senate on Tuesday asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to convert lower naira notes into coins to cater to highly repetitive transactions in the economy. This was as a result of a motion by Mustapha Bukar, the All Progressives Congress …
