Senate to FG: Stop transfer of prisoners from UK

SENATE yesterday urged the federal government to stop receiving prisoners under the Transfer of Sentenced Persons, TSP, from the United Kingdom with a view to regularising the agreement between the government of Nigeria and United Kingdom on the issue. It therefore summoned the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and […]

The post Senate to FG: Stop transfer of prisoners from UK appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

