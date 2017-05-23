Pages Navigation Menu

Senate to investigate increase in rape, tasks judges

Daily Post Nigeria

Senate to investigate increase in rape, tasks judges
Daily Post Nigeria
The Senate on Tuesday passed a motion to investigate the increase in rape and sexual assault across the country. They also urged judges and magistrates to revisit court sentencing policies on violent sexual offences to reflect the very serious nature
Why rape victims stay silentThe Daily Star
Senate tasks IGP on upsurge in rape cases, sexual violenceThe Nation Newspaper

all 5 news articles

