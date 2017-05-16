Senate to Pass Whistle-Blower Protection Bill in July

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said the Senate will pass the Whistle Blower Protection Bill in July 2017.

He made this known at the launch of “Antidotes for Corruption: The Nigerian Story”, a book written by Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West, on Monday in Abuja.

Mr. Saraki said when backed by legislation, whistle-blowing would have greater value “and it is hoped that we can pass it before July this year”.

According to Saraki, other anti-corruption legislation being considered by the Senate include the Proceeds of Crime Bill, the Special Anti-Corruption Court, which will be done through constitutional amendment and the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Bill.

Mr. Saraki said the executive and legislature must work hard to make it difficult for proceeds of corruption to find any hope.

“We must fight corruption with sincerity. We must aim to go to the root of the problem. We must strengthen our institutions.

“If we work on prevention we will get to a milestone in our fight against corruption,’’ he said.

He said it was imperative for government at all levels to demonstrate that they were not in office for the pursuit of private gains, but to make Nigerians happier.

Saraki explained that such approach in governance would enable citizens to meet their legitimate aspirations and achieve higher quality of live.

“Nigeria and Nigerians have not accepted corruption as normal; we recognize it as a problem; we are determined to make a break with our past and live by different rules.”

According to him, the reason our fight against corruption has met with rather limited success is that we appeared to have favoured punishment over deterrence.

“We must review our approaches in favour of building systems that make it a lot more difficult to carry out corrupt acts or to find a safe haven for corruption proceeds within our borders.

“In doing this, we must continue to strengthen accountability, significantly limit discretion in public spending, and promote greater openness,” he said.

Mr. Saraki said the passage of the 2017 budget by the National Assembly was the first major step in ensuring openness.

“For the first time in our political history, the budget of the National Assembly changed from a one-line item to a 34-page document that shows details of how we plan to utilize the public funds that we appropriate to ourselves.

“The people are demanding more openness, more accountability and more convictions.

“Those of us in government are also responding, joining the conversation and accepting that the basis of our legitimacy as government is our manifest accountability to the people,” he said.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Senate to Pass Whistle-Blower Protection Bill in July appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

