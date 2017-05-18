Senate To Pass Whistle-Blower Protection Bill In July This Year

The upper chamber of the National Assembly will pass the Whistle Blower Protection Bill in July 2017, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said.

Speaking at the launch of “Antidotes for Corruption: The Nigerian Story”, a book written by Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West, on Monday in Abuja, Mr. Saraki said when backed by legislation, whistle-blowing would have greater value “and it is hoped that we can pass it before July this year”.

The senate president further stated that other anti-corruption legislation being considered by the Senate included the Proceeds of Crime Bill, the Special Anti-Corruption Court, which will be done through constitutional amendment and the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Bill.

Mr. Saraki said the executive and legislature must work hard to make it difficult for proceeds of corruption to find any hope.

He added: “We must fight corruption with sincerity. We must aim to go to the root of the problem. We must strengthen our institutions. “If we work on prevention we will get to a milestone in our fight against corruption.’’

He added that the passage of the 2017 budget by the National Assembly was the first major step in ensuring openness.

“For the first time in our political history, the budget of the National Assembly changed from a one-line item to a 34-page document that shows details of how we plan to utilize the public funds that we appropriate to ourselves. “The people are demanding more openness, more accountability and more convictions. “Those of us in government are also responding, joining the conversation and accepting that the basis of our legitimacy as government is our manifest accountability to the people,” he said.

The post Senate To Pass Whistle-Blower Protection Bill In July This Year appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

