Senate Vs Executive: Are Nights Of Long Knives Here? – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Senate Vs Executive: Are Nights Of Long Knives Here?
Leadership Newspapers
In this report, AHURAKA YUSUF ISAH ponders on issues leading to strained relationship between the senate and the executive. To say it has been a marriage of convenience, a strained relationship, with no love lost between Executive and the Senate since …
Saraki insists N125b budget for National Assembly is not too much
Saraki-led Senate destroying our constitution -Arewa group
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!