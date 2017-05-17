Senator Adeleke’s Autopsy Report Reveals Levels of Alcohol, Banned Drugs Including Alabukun

Dr. Taiwo Solaja, a pathologist involved in determining the cause of death of Osun state Nigerian Senator, Isiaka Adeleke has given the cause of death to be “multiple aspiration” or choking due to drug overdose.

The pathologist testimony was delivered at the Coroner’s inquest set up by the Osun state government to unravel the real cause of Senator Adeleke’s sudden death on April 23, 2017.

In addition to the drug overdose, Dr. Osilaja also stated that his team found excessive alcohol, sedatives, and painkillers such as Diazepam and Analgin in the body of the late Senator.

Analgin has been banned by the Nigerian government for over 10 years according to the Chief Medical Director of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Professor Akeem Lasisi.

