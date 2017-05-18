Senator Adeleke’s Death: He was not Poisoned – Pathologist

Dr Taiwo Sholaja, the lead pathologist who carried out the autopsy on the body of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, on Wednesday, told a coroner inquest that no trace of poison was found in the body system of the deceased when it was examined. Sholaja, while giving evidence before the coroner, Chief Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, […]

The post Senator Adeleke’s Death: He was not Poisoned – Pathologist appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

