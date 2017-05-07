Senator Adeleke’s Death: “Outcome of the kangaroo inquest is already predetermined by the state” – Family

The family of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who died on April 23, has rejected the coroner inquest instituted by Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State. While addressing a press conference on Sunday in Ede, Deji, the immediate younger brother of the deceased, alleged that the outcome of the inquest was predetermined. Governor Aregbesola had on May 2 […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

