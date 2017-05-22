Pages Navigation Menu

Senator asks ethics office to review Trump hotel payments

Posted on May 22, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Top Democrat on the Senate committee overseeing pensions on Monday asked the U.S. Office of Government Ethics to assess whether President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution and federal bans on conflicts of interest. Reuters reported on April 26 that public pension funds in at least seven U.S. states periodically send millions of dollars to…

