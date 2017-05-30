Senator becomes Commissioner, as Aregbesola inaugurates cabinet

Former Senator representing Osun West senatorial district in the 7th senate, Senator Mudashir Hussein was on Tuesday sworn in as the Commissioner for Cabinet matters, as Aregbesola inaugurates cabinet. The Commissioners and Special Advisers, who were 38 in number were assigned different portfolios during the ceremony. A former aide to ex-governor, Bola Tinubu, Mr Bola […]

Senator becomes Commissioner, as Aregbesola inaugurates cabinet

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

