Senator Dino Melaye Launches Book “Antidotes for Corruption” | Saraki, Dogara, Patience Jonathan Attend

Senator representing Kogi West district Dino Melaye on Monday launched his book “Antidotes for Corruption: The Nigerian Story”. The event which took place at the Yar’adua Centre, Abuja had in attendance, the senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremmadu, Speaker House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara, former first lady, Patience Jonathan, Minister of Federal […]

The post Senator Dino Melaye Launches Book “Antidotes for Corruption” | Saraki, Dogara, Patience Jonathan Attend appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

