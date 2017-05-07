Senator Shehu Sani identifies 20 Chibok girls released by Boko Haram – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Senator Shehu Sani identifies 20 Chibok girls released by Boko Haram
In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Senator representing Kaduna Central, listed them as Kwata Simon, Grace Dauda, Jummai Dauda, Thabita Pogo, Yanke Shetima, Jummai Miutah, Juliana Yakubu, Mary Yakubu, Ruhl Kolo, Mairama Yahaya, Racheal Nkeke …
