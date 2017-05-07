Senator Shehu Sani identifies 20 Chibok girls released by Boko Haram – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Senator Shehu Sani identifies 20 Chibok girls released by Boko Haram
Daily Post Nigeria
In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Senator representing Kaduna Central, listed them as Kwata Simon, Grace Dauda, Jummai Dauda, Thabita Pogo, Yanke Shetima, Jummai Miutah, Juliana Yakubu, Mary Yakubu, Ruhl Kolo, Mairama Yahaya, Racheal Nkeke …
82 Freed Chibokgirls: Senator Shehu Sani Reveals Details Of Negotiations
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!