Senator Shehu Sani identifies 20 Chibok girls released by Boko Haram

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senator Shehu Sani has identified 20 of the 82 Chibok school girls, who were recently released by Boko Haram . In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Senator representing Kaduna Central, listed them as Kwata Simon, Grace Dauda, Jummai Dauda, Thabita Pogo, Yanke Shetima, Jummai Miutah, Juliana Yakubu, Mary Yakubu, Ruhl Kolo, Mairama Yahaya, Racheal […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

