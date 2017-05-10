Sending Unsolicited Dick Pics And Being Really Gullible Is A Terrible Combination

Unsolicited dick pics are the absolute worst – OK, almost as bad as cat calls.

But how does one deal with such actions?

Women around the world have found various ways to get back at the perpetrator, from informing the sender’s mom to having a real life conversation with the individual.

But this, this is a winner.

Tara Natasha, a 26-year-old makeup artist from Cardiff, received an unwanted dick pic from a guy on Snapchat and started replying in a tongue-in-cheek sarcastic tone.

However, he didn’t quite pick up on the snark. After he asked where she lives, she decided to send the guy to Buckingham Palace under the fake promise of a threesome with her and her housemate.

Natasha told Mashable:

My replies back then were obviously sarcastic but he clearly didn’t get my irony. So when he asked to meet I thought I’d send him on a little journey. Just a bit of fun really, I didn’t think he’d actually go to be honest but obviously he did.

Of course, as with anything as wonderful as this, Natasha’s friend took a series of photographs of the conversation, sharing it on Facebook for the delight of everyone who has ever received an unwanted wanger image:





Natasha then had to break the news herself, after he didn’t get that she really probably wasn’t a part of the royal family:

I tried to break the joke by sending him a picture of the Queen but he still didn’t get it. So in the end my friend and I sent a picture to him to say it was a joke. He didn’t really see the funny side though, whoops!

Yeah, he wasn’t too impressed:

Although Natasha has been accused of “inviting” such comments because of her looks, she had a pretty decent comeback:

Men are, more than ever, subjecting and reducing women to sexual object. And this highlights a massive concern for women, men, boys and girls who are vulnerable to sexual predators. If someone flashes you in the street it is a sex offense [sic], and sending of unsolicited dick pics should be treated the same. The sense of entitlement from these men who behave like this is scary, it perpetuates a rape culture. When did it become acceptable to send indecent images of yourself to strangers and tell them you want to fuck them? People are using my looks as an excuse for men’s behavior. The amount of women who seem to hate their own gender shocks me, but unfortunately this is how ingrained misogyny is in society.

If you think Natasha went a little too far, just imagine what it’s like to open a dick pic. They are so f*cking unattractive.

[source:mashable]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

