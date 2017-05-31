‘Serena is Serena’: Williams’s coach says she wants to keep her tennis touch during her pregnancy – Washington Post
Washington Post
'Serena is Serena': Williams's coach says she wants to keep her tennis touch during her pregnancy
Serena Williams was in an unfamiliar spot Wednesday at Roland Garros. Instead of sitting courtside during changeovers in a French Open match, she was in the stands, happy to watch her sister play as she awaits the birth of her first child in September.
French Open 2017: 'Still a lot left' as Venus Williams and Sam Stosur keep on keeping on
Serena Williams expecting a baby girl
Venus Williams accidentally announces pregnant sister Serena is having a girl
