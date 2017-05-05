Serena Williams burden

THE Williams sisters, Venus and Serena have undoubtedly, inked their names in the annals of glob- al sports.So much so that any history of world tennis without their promi- nent mention will have to be re- written. The two record breaking sib- lings have bestroded the tennis world like colosus, dismantling and setting records with recklessabandon. In 2002, Serena won the four Grand Slam singles to hold all four major titles.

However, the road to success has not been a bed of roses, espe- cially for the ladies who ventured into an area usually dominated by whites. But their father, Richard Williams, without any known experience in tennis, dared to dream.

He introduced them to the sport at an early stage, combin- ing it effectively with their edu- cation. That her young daugh- ters would take the world by storm to become the greatest fe- male tennis players of all time, was beyond his imagination. Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share Our focus here is not about the Williams dynasty, but the accomplishments, travails and controversies of the youngest daughter of the family, Serena. Born on September 26, 1981,in Michigan, USA, Serena Jameka Williams has won about 70 WTA titles, including 23 Grand Slam singles and Olym- pic gold medals. She became a professional tennis player in 1995, with her unique style and power play. Serena is the greatest female tennis player in modern era (1968 till date), a record former- ly held by Steffi Graf. In her own words: “I am not one of the greatest female ath- letes, but one of the greatest athletes (male and female )of all time”. The African-American is rated one of the most influential people in the world in terms of accomplishments, wealth, inspi- ration and philanthropy. According to Forbes, her net wealth last year alone was $150 million. She has also made about $29 million this year,placing her 40th on the list of world’s high- est-paid athletes. Throughout her career, the ten- nis superstar has raked in more than $77 million in prize money . Serena has the sponsorship of Nike, Delta Airlines,Pepsi,IBM, Aide Mars Piguet, Beats, Bureli Bras and a host of other compa- nies. She has a clothing line with the Home Shopping Network and along with her sister Venus, owns a partial stake in the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, according to Forbes.

Nevertheless, it has not al- ways been smooth tales all the way as she has had to cope with controversies, envy, racism, and sexism. Like every other athlete, she has had a dose of injuries and loss of form that nearly led to an early retirement from the sport that has brought her fame. Not even the separation of her mother, Oracene Price, from her dad or the man’s ill-health could stop her. She had a knee surgery same year her half-sister Yetunde was murdered, followed with series of injuries. Undoubtedly, Serena’s awe- some presence on the court un- settles both her opponents and officials. For instance, it’s on record that she was once placed on two-year probation for an outburst and fined a whopping sum of $82, 500 by the Tennis Association, the heaviest on any player. That was in 2009 US Open semifinals against Kim Clijsters. A Jehovah Witness by faith, she has the burden of keep- ing to the tenets of her religion and proving wrong, critics who