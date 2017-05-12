Serena Williams holds weekend-long bridal shower

NAIJ.COM

Serena Williams is likely the happiest woman in the world right now with the series of events in her life. The top tennis player recently had another victory in her carrier and now looks forward to being joined with her fiancé Alexia Ohanian. READ ALSO …

Serena Williams See photos from tennis star's bridal shower Pulse Nigeria



all 10 news articles »