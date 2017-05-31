Serena Williams is expecting a girl

Tennis champ Serena Williams is expecting a baby girl. Her sister, Venus, spilled the beans during a short interview with Eurosport saying: ‘I want to be known as the favourite aunt’ at the French Open in Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, France.

