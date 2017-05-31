Serena Williams is expecting a girl

Abuja – Tennis champ Serena Williams is expecting a baby girl.

Her sister, Venus, spilled the beans during a short interview with Eurosport saying: ‘I want to be known as the favourite aunt’ at the French Open in Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, France.

Venus was asked about the baby in the interview on Wednesday, where she referred to the baby as ‘she’ and said she wanted the tot to be named after her, according to Dailymail.

Serena announced she is expecting her first child back in April . She also said she still did not know the gender of her baby.

Talking at the Met Gala on May 1, she said: ‘We’re waiting. It’s a surprise. We call it “baby,”‘ she said.

Serena recently revealed she had actually accidentally announced her pregnancy.

The star confessed the Snapchat which revealed she was 20 weeks along was sent by mistake.

The post Serena Williams is expecting a girl appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

