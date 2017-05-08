Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Serious Drama as Bride Refuses to Kiss the Groom on Her Wedding Day After He Caught Her Husband Cheating(Video)

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

There was a serious drrama at a wedding ceremony when an angry bride refused to kiss her groom on their wedding day.

It was gathered that the bride caught her husband cheating a day before their wedding day but still went ahead walked down the aisle.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Watch the video clip from the wedding below;

The post Serious Drama as Bride Refuses to Kiss the Groom on Her Wedding Day After He Caught Her Husband Cheating(Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.