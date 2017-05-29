Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Serious Drama as Newlywed Couple Climb On Guests At Their Wedding Ceremony (Photos)

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A viral footage of a couple who were meant to climb on their guests at their wedding ceremony in a bid to showcase their tradition has left most online users in shock.

The wedding guests were made to lay on the ground as the newlywed couple climbed on them – aided by their family members.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The location of the shocking video is unknown as at time of  filing this report.
See photos below;

The post Serious Drama as Newlywed Couple Climb On Guests At Their Wedding Ceremony (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.