Serious Drama as Trader Bites-off His Customer’s Ear in Port Harcourt, Rivers State (Photos)
A man at Elekahia estate in Rivers state who bite-off the ear of one of his customers, has been arrested by the gallant operatives of the Nigerian Police in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Saturday.
The Reason for his action is yet unknown as at the time of filing this report and he is currently in police custody where he is being interrogated.
The man who was bitten has been taken to a hospital for medical attention.
