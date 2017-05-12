Serious Tragedy as Dog Kills Owner, Then Eats His Flesh In Presence Police Officers (Photos)

A crazed rottweiler has killed its owner before spending more than an hour eating his body, as police tried in vain to capture the animal in India. According to reports, the black dog , named Tiger, attacked its owner, by locking its jaws around his body and choked him to death.

Mani Ram, a farm caretaker, had bought the dog to guard his home, but as he went to untie him, Tiger turned and violently ran at him. An eyewitness account revealed that the dog didn’t stop there and went on to “maul his face and feast on the flesh from his hands and chest for more than an hour”.

Police arrived and tried to fend off the dog as they desperately attempted to get to Mr Ram’s body.

Footage of the aftermath shows the officers were unable to get near Tiger as Mr Ram’s bloodied body lie in the courtyard of the farm in Panipat, Haryana, India.

The dog stood guard by the body and ran away as police and locals tried to corner it.

People armed with sticks and rocks tried to get the dog away from Mr Ram.Even after police finally removed the body, it took them four hours to catch the three-year-old dog which is now in police custody.

Deputy superintendent of police Jagdeep Duhan said: “Nobody wanted to go near the dog because of its aggressive behavior.” Mr Ram was a farm labourer and worked as a caretaker.

Superintendent of Police Chander Mohan said: “We are in the process of getting the beast medically examined about its general condition.

“So far as the victim’s body is concerned, initially we had sent it to Panipat Civil Hospital.

“However, they had no expertise in conducting autopsy of a victim of animal attack, so we shifted body to PGIMS Rohtak.

“We will decide what action to take after we receive both the reports.”



It has been reported before the attack the owner Mr Singh had spoken about handing over the violent canine to a dog charity, Nai Pahal Welfare Society.

Meghna Kapoor, the vice-president of the society, said: “The dog was very violent from before. It was unsafe to keep him with human beings.”