Zaaki Azzay advises Blackface and 2face on how to settle their beef – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Zaaki Azzay advises Blackface and 2face on how to settle their beef
NAIJ.COM
Veteran musician Zaaki Azzay has waded into the 2baba – Blackface 'war.' Speaking in a recent interview, the torchlight wielding Zaaki advised 2baba (formerly called 2face) on how to settle their issue once and for all. READ ALSO: Nollywood actors go …
Settle Blackface once and for all, Zakky Azzay tells 2baba
Settle Blackface publicly to stop attacks, Zakky tells 2face
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!