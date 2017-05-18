Seun Egbegbe Abandoned By Friends As He Spends His 100th Day In Ikoyi Prison

According to reports, Embattled Film Marketer and ex-boyfriend to Nollywood Actress, Toyin Aimahku, Seun Egbegbe has spent 100 days in prison The alleged fraudster continues to spend more and more days in the four walls of Ikoyi Prisons where he has taken residence. His family and friends have not been able to secure his bail. …

