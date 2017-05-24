Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Seun Egbegbe welcomes baby girl with girlfriend, Onyenike

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood movie producer, Seun Egbegbe has welcomed a baby girl with his girlfriend, Onyenike. The filmmaker has spent a little over a hundred days in prison for not been able to meet his bail conditions. He and one other were granted bail by a Federal High Court in the sum of N5 million. Recall that […]

Seun Egbegbe welcomes baby girl with girlfriend, Onyenike

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.