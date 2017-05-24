Seun Egbegbe welcomes baby girl with his girlfriend

Movie Producer, Seun Egbegbe’s girlfriend, Onyenike has welcomed a baby girl. She shared the news on Instagram and captioned it; “Alhamdulillah for our new born baby girl” Seun Egbegbe is still in prison following his inability to meet his bail condition after he was arrested for defrauding some Bureau De Change operatives at Gbagada in …

The post Seun Egbegbe welcomes baby girl with his girlfriend appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

