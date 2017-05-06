Pages Navigation Menu

7 remand prisoners freed under Justice for All Programme – Citifmonline

7 remand prisoners freed under Justice for All Programme
Seven persons on remand at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison were yesterday set free under the “Justice For All Programme” (JFAP), an initiative meant to decongest the country's prisons. One of those set free spent 11 years on remand for alleged …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

