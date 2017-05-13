Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Seven year old boy electrocuted in Benin City

Posted on May 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It was all round tears in Benin City when a seven-year-old child was been electrocuted by a BEDC Electric cable. The Ugly incident allegedly occurred at Omo-Iyamu street, off Country Home Motel road, off Sapele road, Benin City. Residents lamented that the BEDC Electric cable fell in the neighbourhood and Officials Of BEDC were called …

The post Seven year old boy electrocuted in Benin City appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.