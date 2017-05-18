Several Persons trapped under collapsed three-storey building

A three-storey building under construction on Abimbola Street, Ilasa, Lagos State, has collapsed, with several persons trapped in the wreckage. It was learnt that the incident happened around 2pm on Thursday. Our correspondent gathered that emergency officials are on the ground battling to rescue the victims Details later…

