Sevilla Won’t Manager Jorge Sampaoli Leave Until Buyout Clause Is Activated

Sevilla will not let coach Jorge Sampaoli leave without someone activating his buyout clause, according to club president Jose Castro.

Sampaoli is the front-runner to become the next manager of the Argentine national team, with reports in Spain suggesting the Argentine Football Association (AFA) will look to appoint him at the end of the season.

Sevilla are happy with their coach, who is in his first season at the club, and insist he will not be allowed to leave unless his clause is activated.

“Sampaoli has one more year [on his contract] and a buyout clause. If someone wants to take him they have to pay his clause, it cannot be said more clearly. Either they pay his clause or he fulfils his contract here. We are happy with our coach,” Castro is quoted as saying in AS.

