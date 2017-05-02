Seyi Shay – Weekend Vibes

Seyi Shay drops a new track titled, Weekend Vibes. Following the success of her new hit song ‘Yolo Yolo‘, the Nigerian singer and songwriter has released another banging tune. Produced by Kriz Beatz, the song is nothing like Seyi Shay has ever released before and this puts her in a league of her own. Whipping […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

