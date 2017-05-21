SGF Lawal, NIA’s Oke remain suspended – Osinbajo’s Presidency

Presidency, Sunday evening, maintained that the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. David Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Mr. Ayo Oke remain suspended.

A statement made available to newsmen by the Special Assistant to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande said that the Presidency has not yet decided the fate of the suspended duo.

Mr. Akande also explained that the outcome of the Presidential Investigative Panel headed by the Acting President and which had the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubukar Malami and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno as members would be made manifestly public “and Nigerians would be satisfied” from the investigation the panel carried out on the suspended SGF and NIA DG.

It would be recalled that Lawal and Oke were suspended on April 19 following allegations of financial corruption. Specifically, Lawal was indicted in the N200 million contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East, PINE which he supervised while Oke answered questions on what he knew about the $43 million discovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos which his agency laid ownership claims.

The post SGF Lawal, NIA’s Oke remain suspended – Osinbajo’s Presidency appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

