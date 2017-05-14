SGF Lawal, Oke may not be reinstated – Presidency

The Presidency has said the suspended Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, will not be reinstated. Punch reports that a source confirmed that both men were indicted in the report of the panel that investigated them. Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo […]

